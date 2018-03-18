16-year-old arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crash critically injures 15-year-old

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed a car into a wall Sunday morning, critically injuring one passenger.

Police say the teen was driving too fast on the 3900 block of Imperial Avenue near the Mt. Hope Cemetery when he drove into a curve, causing the car to slide and hit a wall around 12:40 a.m.

A 15-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening kidney and liver injuries.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while another 16-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with a fractured pelvis and several other injuries.