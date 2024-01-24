San Diego neighborhoods continue recovery from historic rainfall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The cleanup efforts continued across San Diego Wednesday morning, with the aftermath of this week’s rain and flooding still evident in homes and on the streets.

It’s been an emotional two days for residents all over the county. ABC 10News was in Mountain View and Shelltown on Wednesday as many residents fought through tears and disappointment while clearing out debris and throwing out some of their now-ruined possessions.

City and county leaders have promised more help for San Diegans impacted by the storm, but many are hoping that aid comes sooner rather than later.

Watch the video in the media player above for the latest in San Diego’s recovery from the historic rainfall.