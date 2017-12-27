5-month-old baby found in trash can in southeastern San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after a 5-month-old baby was found in a San Diego trash can.

According to police, the baby was found on the 800 block of Cardiff Street near the Jamacha area in southeastern San Diego Wednesday afternoon and rushed to the hospital.

The baby's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not announced how the baby was found.

The location is near Audubon Elementary School, Foodland Supermarket, and the Lomita Village shopping center.

Detectives are currently speaking with the child's parents. Police have not named any suspects at this time.

JUST IN: 5-month-old baby boy found in trash can in Lomita. Baby still alive and transported to Rady's hospital. Detectives questioning child’s parents. @10News — Travis Rice (@10NewsTravis) December 27, 2017

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.