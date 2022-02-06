49ers fan punched during NFC championship remains in coma

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched outside SoFi Stadium last weekend said he remains in a coma Saturday.

Daniel Luna was put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell, and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Authorities arrested a man Friday for an investigation of assault. Luna's family said he “has a long road ahead of him” and urged anyone who witnessed the altercation to come forward.

They said they want to make sure NFL events are safe and secure for everyone.