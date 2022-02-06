Watch
49ers fan punched during NFC championship remains in coma

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Fans make their way to SoFi Stadium before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 20:44:40-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched outside SoFi Stadium last weekend said he remains in a coma Saturday.

Daniel Luna was put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell, and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Authorities arrested a man Friday for an investigation of assault. Luna's family said he “has a long road ahead of him” and urged anyone who witnessed the altercation to come forward.

They said they want to make sure NFL events are safe and secure for everyone.

