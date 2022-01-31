San Diego Police: 49ers fan shoots another man following playoff game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are actively searching for a man in a San Francisco 49ers jersey after he allegedly shot another man in the leg in downtown San Diego Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Ave.

Police say following the shooting, the gunman fled the scene and escaped westbound on G Street. Officers are speaking with the shooter's girlfriend to get his identity.

There is no word on the condition of the victim. The shooting comes shortly after the 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC Conference Championship.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.