Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego Police: 49ers fan shoots another man following playoff game

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 23:39:11-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are actively searching for a man in a San Francisco 49ers jersey after he allegedly shot another man in the leg in downtown San Diego Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Ave.

Police say following the shooting, the gunman fled the scene and escaped westbound on G Street. Officers are speaking with the shooter's girlfriend to get his identity.

There is no word on the condition of the victim. The shooting comes shortly after the 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC Conference Championship.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER