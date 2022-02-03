49ers fan in coma after attack outside SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - A San Francisco 49ers fan attending the NFC championship game was severely injured in an assault outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, according to a report published Wednesday.

Daniel Luna was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and placed into a medically induced coma, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called about 4 p.m. Sunday to Parking Lot L at SoFi Stadium and found Luna, 40, of Oakland suffering from wounds to his face and upper body that were consist with an assault, according to The Times.

Investigators did not believe Luna was attacked with any weapons, the Inglewood Police Department reported. No suspect description was provided.

Luna was wearing a 49ers jersey, Inglewood Police Department Lt. Geoffrey Meeks told The Times. Meeks told The Times said that "we have not come across any information," suggesting Luna was targeted for being a 49ers fan.

Vernon Hill, a friend of Luna's from Oakland who is in touch with his family, told The Times Luna still had his watch, wallet and phone when taken to the hospital, suggesting robbery was not a motive. Police told The Times they could not confirm those details.

Luna, who owns a Peruvian fusion restaurant in Oakland, flew to Los Angeles and attended the game alone after other fans who were to accompany him canceled, The Times reported.

The assault evoked memories of the 2011 beating of San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow in a Dodger Stadium parking lot that left him with brain damage.