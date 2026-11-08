2 licensed skydivers die in Southern California after their parachutes become entangled

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Two experienced skydivers who were taking part in an organized skydiving event in Southern California were killed after colliding midair and plummeting to the ground.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office on Saturday identified the two who died as Georgia Jean, 56, of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Levi Pimentel, 29, of Aurora, Illinois.

Jean founded the company Circle Evolution, which “is the collaboration between conscious channel Georgia Jean and the non-physical collective The Circle of Light,” according to the company's website. Jean said in a bio that she started skydiving in 2015 and had more than 1,700 jumps.

Pimentel was listed on LinkedIn as a lead instructor at iFLY Naperville, an indoor skydiving company.

The accident occurred at about noon Friday at Skydive Elsinore, the company said in a statement, and both were licensed skydivers.

The Riverside County Fire Department said the two suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Skydive Elsinore said the free fall portion of the dive and the opening of the parachutes were normal, but as they were preparing to land, the two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet (about 46 meters) above the ground.

“The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground,” Skydive Elsinore said in a statement. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, the sheriff's office said. It will collect the skydivers’ parachutes and conduct an investigation.

The U.S. Parachute Association reports that in 2025, members made 3.47 million skydives and there were 16 fatalities. The organization said 5.6% of members reported suffering an injury that required medical treatment, with the most common being ankle injuries during landings.