Which San Diego restaurants will be open on Christmas day?

SAN DIEGO, Calif (KGTV) -- As a result of more and more people going out to eat on Christmas day, lots of restaurants are keeping their doors open this Christmas, which is perfect if you just don’t feel like cooking.

Dining out on Christmas is also perfect if you’re away from home and want to enjoy a holiday meal without cooking for one.

Below is a list of restaurants keeping their doors open on Christmas Day:

Benihana

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chuck E Cheese

Denny’s

Hard Rock Cafe

HomeTown Buffet

IHOP

McDonald’s

Macaroni Grill

McCormick & Schmick’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Panda Express

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Starbucks

Food Available for Delivery

There are also a number of restaurants available for delivery through Uber Eats.

Sombrero Mexican

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Oscar’s Authentic Mexican Food

Filiberto’s Mexican Food

Jack in the Box

Crest Cafe

Taqueria Revolucion

For more information on delivery through the app click here.

