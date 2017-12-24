Which San Diego restaurants will be open on Christmas day?

Zac Self
1:54 PM, Dec 19, 2017
SAN DIEGO, Calif (KGTV) -- As a result of more and more people going out to eat on Christmas day, lots of restaurants are keeping their doors open this Christmas, which is perfect if you just don’t feel like cooking.

Dining out on Christmas is also perfect if you’re away from home and want to enjoy a holiday meal without cooking for one.

Below is a list of restaurants keeping their doors open on Christmas Day:

  • Benihana
  • Boston Market
  • Buca di Beppo
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Chuck E Cheese
  • Denny’s
  • Hard Rock Cafe
  • HomeTown Buffet
  • IHOP
  • McDonald’s
  • Macaroni Grill
  • McCormick & Schmick’s
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse
  • Panda Express
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
  • Starbucks

Food Available for Delivery

There are also a number of restaurants available for delivery through Uber Eats. 

  • Sombrero Mexican
  • Krispy Krunchy Chicken
  • Panda Express
  • Oscar’s Authentic Mexican Food
  • Filiberto’s Mexican Food
  • Jack in the Box
  • Crest Cafe
  • Taqueria Revolucion  

For more information on delivery through the app click here.

