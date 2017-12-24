Which San Diego restaurants will be open on Christmas day?

SAN DIEGO, Calif (KGTV) -- As a result of more and more people going out to eat on Christmas day, lots of restaurants are keeping their doors open this Christmas, which is perfect if you just don’t feel like cooking.
Dining out on Christmas is also perfect if you’re away from home and want to enjoy a holiday meal without cooking for one.
Below is a list of restaurants keeping their doors open on Christmas Day:
Benihana
Boston Market
Buca di Beppo
Buffalo Wild Wings
Chuck E Cheese
Denny’s
Hard Rock Cafe
HomeTown Buffet
IHOP
McDonald’s
Macaroni Grill
McCormick & Schmick’s
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Panda Express
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Starbucks
Food Available for Delivery
There are also a number of restaurants available for delivery through Uber Eats.
Sombrero Mexican
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Panda Express
Oscar’s Authentic Mexican Food
Filiberto’s Mexican Food
Jack in the Box
Crest Cafe
Taqueria Revolucion
For more information on delivery through the app click here.