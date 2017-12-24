Interactive map: Dazzling holiday light displays in San Diego

Around the county, there are houses and streets that get into the full holiday spirit with dazzling light displays running throughout the month of December.
San Diego Family Magazine has an extensive list of neighborhoods around San Diego County for those looking to look at lights.
Here's a map of 10 of San Diego Family's picks:
"Carlsbad Christmas House" can be found on Romeria Street in Carlsbad. Lights are on display from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (closed rain days.)
"Christmas on Knob Hill" is located at Knob Hill Road in San Marcos. Lights are displayed from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa will make an appearance from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit them online here.
"Candy Cane Lane" covers Hickory Ct., Hickory St., Butterwood Ct., and Rockrose Ct. in Poway. The cul-de-sacs' displays will be running from Dec. 10 to Dec. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.