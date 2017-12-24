Interactive map: Dazzling holiday light displays in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's a holiday tradition for many: Getting into the family car and driving around the neighborhood - sometimes further - just to look at light displays.

Many streets in San Diego consider it serious business.

Around the county, there are houses and streets that get into the full holiday spirit with dazzling light displays running throughout the month of December.

San Diego Family Magazine has an extensive list of neighborhoods around San Diego County for those looking to look at lights.

Here's a map of 10 of San Diego Family's picks:

"Carlsbad Christmas House" can be found on Romeria Street in Carlsbad. Lights are on display from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (closed rain days.)

"Christmas on Knob Hill" is located at Knob Hill Road in San Marcos. Lights are displayed from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa will make an appearance from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit them online here.

"Candy Cane Lane" covers Hickory Ct., Hickory St., Butterwood Ct., and Rockrose Ct. in Poway. The cul-de-sacs' displays will be running from Dec. 10 to Dec. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Christmas Card Lane" is located on Oviedo St. off Black Mountain Rd. in Rancho Penasquitos. Lights will be on display from Dec. 9 to Dec. 31, from dusk until 10 p.m.

"Christmas Circle" is on Whitney St. and Mankato St. in Chula Vista. Homes along the streets will be lit up from Dec. 9 to Dec. 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Starlight Circle/Sunburst Santee" covers Tomel Ct. off Magnolia Ave. in Santee. Lights will be turned on from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, from dusk until 10 p.m.

"Santa Clause Lane" in Lemon Grove is located on Sheri Lane. Computerized light shows will run every 30 minutes from Dec. 1 until Dec. 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Clairemont Christmas Park" in Clairemont can be found on Lana Dr. and Jamar Dr. Lights will be on display from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25.

"Merry-tage Court" is located at Stonebridge Pkwy and Merritage Ct. in Scripps Ranch. Lights will be on display from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm.

"The Forward House in Bankers Hill" in Banker's Hill is located at Ivy St. and 1st Ave. The house will be lit from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visit them online here.

For even more spots to check out amazing holiday lights, check out San Diego Family magazine's full list here.