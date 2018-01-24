The Cheesecake Factory's Brown Bread making its way to the bakery section

If you love The Cheesecake Factory, one of your dreams is about to come true.

The restaurant’s famous “Brown Bread” will soon be sold in stores all over the U.S.

Starting this week, the bread will be on the shelf at certain Winn Dixie, Bi-Lo and Harveys grocery stores.

The bread will be distributed nationally at a later date, according to the company.

If you’re wondering how much the treat will cost you, not much. The suggested retail for baguettes and rolls is $3.49 and $4.49 for sandwich bread.

The cheesecake factory already sells cheesecake mixes, chocolates, cookie and cupcake mixes