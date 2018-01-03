In-N-Out Burger introduces new menu item to start off 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In-N-Out Burger is kicking off the new year with a new menu item.

The SoCal burger institution began offering hot chocolate as a regular menu item on January 1, according to at least one San Diego location.

In-N-Out's menu has remained almost unchanged since it's founding in 1948. The chain is known for its burgers, fries, shakes, and its "secret menu."

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the sudden addition. 10News has reached out to In-N-Out for comment and will update this story with any response.

An In-N-Out customer service representative told 10News their hot chocolates come in 8-ounce and 16-ounce sizes priced at $1.60 and $2.45 before tax.

The cocoa comes with miniature marshmallow packets as well.

It wasn't clear if the item was now offered at all In-N-Out locations yet.

The Irvine-based burger chain recently announced plans to expand to Colorado for the first time.

The company told 10News they were beginning to lay the groundwork a patty production facility and distribution center in Colorado Springs "to support future restaurants in Colorado."

