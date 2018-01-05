Food and drink fun: San Diego Restaurant Week showcases thriving food scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - January is the perfect time to check out San Diego's thriving culinary scene.

San Diego Restaurant Week returns January 21 through the 28, offering specially priced meals at participating restaurants across the county.

The annual showcase of local cuisine gives San Diegans a chance to reconnect around food with friends and family with an "experience that extends far beyond the dinner plate," SDRW organizers write.

WHAT...

The 14th annual eight-day celebration of local culinary creations, San Diegans can try out three-course prix-fixe dinners and lunches. The menus are specially crafted to show off the very best that restaurants have to offer.

HOW MUCH...

Prices range from $20 to $50 for dinners and $10 to $20 for lunches.

Patrons don't need to purchase tickets ahead of time but reservations are recommended at certain restaurants.

WHERE...

More than 180 restaurants around San Diego County are participating.

In North San Diego County, restaurants such as Asado Grill, Searsucker, and 333 Pacific are offering special dishes.

Elsewhere, Sea180 Coastal Tavern in the South Bay, Tony Gwynns in East County, Monello in Little Italy, and Tidal in Mission Bay are just some of the other restaurants participating.

But there's so much more for foodies to check out. For a full list of restaurants participating, visit SDRW's website.

GET SOCIAL...

Nothing is better than experiencing delicious - new or favorite - foods with friends and family. And spreading the word helps!

In this age of food-selfies and social media, San Diegans can follow along and share their own culinary adventures with SDRW's Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook pages, using the hashtag "#SDRW" in their posts.