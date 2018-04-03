'Stranger Things' is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights
Mark Saunders
11:01 AM, Apr 3, 2018
(KGTV) - Hawkins, Ind., is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood this Halloween, well, the upside down version of the town, anyways.
Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with Netflix to bring the world of "Stranger Things" to the theme park's Halloween Horror Nights event beginning Sept. 14. The park's mazes will be transformed into an alternate reality, the Upside Down, from the show.
It's there in the Halloween mazes where horrors await.