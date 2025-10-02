(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Sally and Emily!

SALLY

Spayed BROWN TABB/WHITE

DOMESTIC SH.

5 months old

My weight is 4.5 lbs.

County of San Diego Bonita Shelter

EMILY

Spayed BROWN TABB/WHITE

DOMESTIC MH.

5 months old

My weight is 4.8 lbs.

County of San Diego Bonita Shelter

You can adopt us at the County of San Diego Bonita Shelter

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

https://www.sddac.com/

Adoption Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 to 4:00

Adoptions for senior citizens 60 years and older are FREE as are adoptions of pets who have been at the shelter for over 30 days.

