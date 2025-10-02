(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Sally and Emily!
SALLY
Spayed BROWN TABB/WHITE
DOMESTIC SH.
5 months old
My weight is 4.5 lbs.
EMILY
Spayed BROWN TABB/WHITE
DOMESTIC MH.
5 months old
My weight is 4.8 lbs.
You can adopt us at the County of San Diego Bonita Shelter
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
https://www.sddac.com/
Adoption Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 to 4:00
Adoptions for senior citizens 60 years and older are FREE as are adoptions of pets who have been at the shelter for over 30 days.