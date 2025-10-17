(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Fern, Flower, Blossom, April and Zelda!

Over 300 of animals will be up for adoption from 27 animal rescue organizations during the Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Pet Adoption Event! The event happens at Grossmont Center in La Mesa from 11am to 3pm Saturday, October 18th.

The Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego has three adorable, 7-month-old puppies named Fern, Flower and Blossom.

The Friends of Cats Shelter in El Cajon has Fort Worth, a little boy kitten born in April rescued from the Texas floods!

Woofs & Wags has Zelda, a sweet and friendly 7-year-old Shepherd/Cattledog, they rescued from Rosarito.