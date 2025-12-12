(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Bitsy, Pigweed, Thor and Baldur!

Happening this Saturday, December 13th, between 11am and 3pm is the Santa Paws MEGA Pet Adoption Event at Grossmont Center in La Mesa!

Making Miracles happen for 300+ adoptable animals from 25 amazing rescue organizations. (Dogs, cats and birds!) Plus, it's at a mall, so you can Adopt then Shop!

Chihuaha Rescue of San Diego

Meet Bitsy from the Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego, a vibrant 1-year-old chihuahua-min pin mix bursting with love and energy. Weighing just 15 pounds, Bitsy’s long legs make her the ideal companion- perfectly sized for cuddles while also being agile enough to navigate stairs and hop in and out of the car. She absolutely adores her little doggy car seat!

Bitsy is an active puppy who loves to play! Whether it’s fetch, tug of war, or chewing on her toys, she’s always ready for fun. She’s already mastered basic commands like “sit” and “lie down.” She is fully potty trained and walks nicely on a leash. She gets along well with other dogs and children.

Friends of Cats

Meet Pigweed from Friends of Cats, a sweet and gentle 8-month-old tabby who had some dental issues early in life that led to all of his teeth being removed. However, don’t worry, he still eats wet and dry food normally. Pigweed is playful and energetic, he would make a great new family member to any home

Mother of Dragons Rescue

Meet Thor and Baldur from Mother of Dragons Rescue, six-month-old Belgian Malinois Shepherd mixes who were scheduled for euthanasia at a shelter after they had been there too long.

You can meet all of these adoptable pets and hundreds more this Saturday at the Santa Paws MEGA Pet Adoption Event at Grossmont Center in La Mesa!