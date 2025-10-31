(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Yolie!

Yolie

#30849

Age: 3y

Gender: Female

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Weight: 16 lbs

Education: Crate and leash trained, wears diapers.

Pet Profile

Adoption Fee: $200

Hi I am Yolie, I’m a 3-year-old, 16-pound Chihuahua mix with a lot of love to give. I may be missing my hind legs and hips (I had a rough start, rescued from the streets of Mexico after being hit by a car), but don’t feel sorry for me… I’m thriving now and living my best life! I’m crate and leash trained, spayed, and I get along great with other dogs and kids of all ages. I’m still learning commands like “bed” and how to eat on cue, but I’ve already got “come,” “stay,” and my name down! I love meeting new people, getting pets, cuddles, and snuggling into my favorite blanket.

The Animal Pad

I’m a happy, silly little girl who loves to follow my person around like a tiny, wiggly shadow. People call me a “Velcro dog”. I just really like being near my humans! I get sad and cry when you leave the room, especially if I’m in my crate, but I’m working on being brave. My hobbies include squeaky toys, bouncing around on the grass, being carried like a baby, and chewing on soft things like pillows and blankets. I know I’m not supposed to, I’m working on it! I’m a bit of a messy water drinker, so be prepared for a little splash zone.

Because I’m incontinent, I wear diapers and need someone who can help keep me clean and comfy with regular changes. I’m okay in an apartment or a house with a yard—just as long as you’re there with me. I’m not a fan of being left alone all day, or even just in another room. I really just want to be by your side, always. There isn’t a single mean bone in my body. I’m just a sweet, cuddly little soul who wants to be loved, and trust me, I’ll give you ten times that love right back. If you’re looking for a loyal, joyful, one-of-a-kind companion, I might just be your girl.

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

