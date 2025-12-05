(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Yaya!

Yaya #882714

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

8 Yrs 7 Months

55 lbs

Pet Profile

Available for adoption through a foster home. If you're interested in adopting, please fill out this form.

Adoption fee: $50 through Dec. 14 (normally $165)

San Diego Humane Society

Meet Yaya, a sweet and friendly canine who exudes bravery and charm. Yaya is fully house-trained and shows a remarkable calm around other dogs, making her a joy to have in any setting. Her foster reports she was very quick to open up and trust them, has never barked, and is easy to leash and walk. She loves to snuggle, has a gentle demeanor and is eager to be close to her humans. She's sure to endear you with her gentle snores and passion for sunbathing. Yaya does have some arthritis and skin allergies which will need ongoing medication to keep her healthy and comfortable. Our medical team will share all the necessary info to set you up for success! Adopting Yaya means bringing home a silly, happy, loyal friend who will enrich your life with her love and companionship!

I am currently available for adoption through the San Diego Humane Society in a foster home.

San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Now is a perfect time to adopt! Adoption fees are just $50 for all adult dogs and cats (7 months and older) through BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters through December 14th!