(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Shadow!

Shadow #896934

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Male

9 Yrs

55.8 lbs

Adoption Fee: $150

Pet Profile

Meet Shadow! This senior boy is looking for a companion to share his golden years with. Shadow is very gentle-natured and loving, and will enjoy lots of cuddles from his human friends that he is comfortable with. He will need some time to settle in and adjust to his new life, so make sure to set up a nice and cozy spot for him, and to give him lots of treats. He's quite the catch! If you'd like to learn more about sweet Shadow, come visit us at the San Diego Campus today! Shadow has been with us since May and is a staff favorite.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.