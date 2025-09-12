(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Shadow!
Shadow #896934
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Male
9 Yrs
55.8 lbs
Adoption Fee: $150
Pet Profile
Meet Shadow! This senior boy is looking for a companion to share his golden years with. Shadow is very gentle-natured and loving, and will enjoy lots of cuddles from his human friends that he is comfortable with. He will need some time to settle in and adjust to his new life, so make sure to set up a nice and cozy spot for him, and to give him lots of treats. He's quite the catch! If you'd like to learn more about sweet Shadow, come visit us at the San Diego Campus today! Shadow has been with us since May and is a staff favorite.
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/
Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.