(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Scooby!

Scooby

4 months old

Hound blend

Male-neutered

Current weight 22 pounds

Estimated adult weight 44-54 pounds

Ruh roh raggy! Scooby came in with another sibling from a rescue partner in Texas.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS: Every Car Can Drive Change!

We’re proud to announce Helen Woodward Animal Center as a featured non-profit for Cartober!

This October, you can make a meaningful difference for orphan pets in need by donating your vehicle. Whether it’s a car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or another eligible vehicle, your donation can help provide the care, food, shelter, and support animals need while they wait for loving forever homes.

Donate your vehicle. Support orphan pets. Make an impact.

Join us for Cartober, powered by CARS, and turn your vehicle into a second chance for animals in need here.