(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Scooby!
Scooby
4 months old
Hound blend
Male-neutered
Current weight 22 pounds
Estimated adult weight 44-54 pounds
Ruh roh raggy! Scooby came in with another sibling from a rescue partner in Texas.
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/
CURRENT HAPPENINGS: Every Car Can Drive Change!
We’re proud to announce Helen Woodward Animal Center as a featured non-profit for Cartober!
This October, you can make a meaningful difference for orphan pets in need by donating your vehicle. Whether it’s a car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or another eligible vehicle, your donation can help provide the care, food, shelter, and support animals need while they wait for loving forever homes.
Donate your vehicle. Support orphan pets. Make an impact.
Join us for Cartober, powered by CARS, and turn your vehicle into a second chance for animals in need here.