Pet of the Week: Ricky

Helen Woodward Animal Center
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ricky!

Ricky
5 months old
Terrier blend
Male
Currently 16 lbs
Estimated adult weight 30-40 pounds

Ricky is a singleton who came from a partner shelter in Central California! He is a staff favorite – we are all obsessed with his cute, crazy hair and loving personality. He is walkable but also doesn’t mind being held!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

