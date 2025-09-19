(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ricky!

Ricky

5 months old

Terrier blend

Male

Currently 16 lbs

Estimated adult weight 30-40 pounds

Ricky is a singleton who came from a partner shelter in Central California! He is a staff favorite – we are all obsessed with his cute, crazy hair and loving personality. He is walkable but also doesn’t mind being held!

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/