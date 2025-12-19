(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Num Num!

Num Num

Female

Around 3 years old

Bullie mix

The Animal Pad

Num num is the definition of resiliency. She has come so far and has really opened up and gotten very brave. She loves people, kids and other dogs. She is a connoisseur of all round objects (balls) and can play with them and hoard them for hours but will share. Despite her trauma filled past, she has become a confident dog and loves to cuddle. She also began to use button communication tools and is excited to push buttons.

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

Num Num will be the star of The Animal Pad's Tinsel and Tails Holiday Party! This is TAP’s 5th Annual Tinsel & Tails Holiday Extravaganza, a festive celebration filled with holiday cheer, paws, and fun!

This family and dog-friendly event is free to enter and open to the public. Whether you’re looking for a fun outing with the family or just want to celebrate the season with your furry friends, this is the place to be!