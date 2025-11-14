Pet of the Week: Lola

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Lola, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

Female

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

6 years 3 months old

63.6 pounds

ID#: 963019

Adoption fee: $168

Online profile: https://sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single/?petId=963019

Here's what the San Diego Humane Society has to say: "Lola is a sweet and friendly girl who's ready to find her forever home! She stands out with her playful personality, super-sized ears, stunning coat and always-wagging wagging tail. She's been known to do well with other dogs and enjoys the company of older, respectful children. Lola loves spending time with her people, whether that's going for walks, playing or simply relaxing by your side. You'll quickly earn her loyalty with some treats and affection. With her gentle nature and happy spirit, Lola is sure to make a wonderful addition to a loving family."

San Diego Humane Society Lola

You can adopt Lola at:

SDHS El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Ave.

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org

Learn more about the San Diego Humane Society's Adoption Trial Program: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/san-diego-humane-society-announces-pet-adoption-trial-program