(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Licorice!

Licorice

8 weeks old

Chihuahua blend

Male

Currently 4 lbs

Estimated adult weight 15-25 lbs

This sweet little treat came to our Center with his mom and 6 siblings from a partner shelter in Southern California

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/