(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Licorice!
Licorice
8 weeks old
Chihuahua blend
Male
Currently 4 lbs
Estimated adult weight 15-25 lbs
This sweet little treat came to our Center with his mom and 6 siblings from a partner shelter in Southern California
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/