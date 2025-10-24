(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Lady Jam!

Lady Jam (Animal ID: 960038)

Female Terrier Mix

3 Years, 3 Months

Adoption Fee: $150

Pet Profile

Meet Lady Jam! Lady Jam is friendly and sweet, and ready to become your new best friend. She walks well on a leash and loves to stay close to her walking buddy, making her a staff and volunteer favorite. She enjoys affection and is always down for some pets and belly rubs.

Lady Jam is a cancer survivor who bravely completed chemotherapy treatment. She has a loving, gentle personality and would make a wonderful addition to a family.

San Diego Humane Society

If you're looking for a loyal companion who is sweet as can be, grab a leash and collar and come meet Lady Jam today - she's sure to win your heart!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tips for a Safe (Not Scary) Halloween for Pets:

Creepy costumes, glowing jack-o'-lanterns and candy galore make Halloween a treat for kids and grown-ups alike, but they can be scary for our pets and even harm wildlife. To keep your pets safe and healthy this Halloween, we recommend keeping the following tips in mind.

Stay In: Keep pets inside away from trick-or-treaters and other Halloween activities. To reduce stress levels, keep pets in an enclosed room with their favorite toys and with the television or radio on.

Doorbell Damage Control: Excessive ringing of the doorbell can make some dogs bark and raise their stress levels. Consider leaving a note on your door asking trick-or-treaters to lightly knock rather than ring the doorbell.

Keep Sweets Out of Reach: Chocolate and other ingredients can be toxic to animals, so keep candy somewhere they won’t be able to get into. Also, be mindful of wrappers and foil — they can be a choking hazard to animals.

Costumes Are Not for Everyone: Just because animals look adorable in costumes, doesn’t necessarily mean they like it! Don’t make your pet wear a costume unless you’re sure they enjoy it. A simple Halloween bandana can be a more comfortable alternative to a full costume.

Use Caution With Halloween Decor: Keep jack-o’-lanterns with flames out of reach of your pets, or use flameless candles to prevent curious pets from getting burned. Also, use caution with fake cobwebs and other decorations that could be a choking hazard for your pet — and inadvertently catch wildlife outside. We also recommend avoiding decorations with loops or closed circles, as foraging animals can inadvertently put their heads through a loop or circle and choke themselves while seeking a meal.

ID Your Pet: Make sure that all of your pets are microchipped and wearing tags with a current ID. Opening the door repeatedly for trick-or-treaters creates plenty of escape opportunities for your pet. If your pet does go missing, a pet ID and microchip will help ensure a quick reunion. Microchips are offered at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego campuses for just $25. Schedule an appointment here.

If your pet goes missing, text LOST to 858-SAN-LOST (858-726-5678) for tips. This page can also help determine which local animal shelter covers your area.