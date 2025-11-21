(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Harmony!

Breed: Dutch

Female

Weight: 2.36 kg

Age: 7 years, 9 months

Adoption Fee: $85.00

Pet Profile

Harmony is a friendly bunny adopted out from the San Diego House Rabbit Society in 2019 as a young bunny and returned in 2025 because her owner lost her home. She is a friendly rabbit who loves being pet and will often seek her humans out for attention! She's not a fan of being picked up, but she enjoys human interaction and will happily spend time by your side.

In foster care, Harmony has shown that she has a playful energy and has been digging at her litter box, messily scattering its contents, which is now a daily habit of hers! She benefits greatly from a high-sided litterbox. She also gets very excited about food. If you are looking for a social and playful bunny, Harmony could be the perfect fit!

San Diego House Rabbit Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process