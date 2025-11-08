(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Graham Cracker

Graham Cracker

13 weeks old

Terrier blend

Male

Currently 7.50 pounds

Estimated adult weight 22-42 pounds

Graham cracker came in with 2 siblings from one of our rescue partners in Texas. He will be awaiting pickup in the foster office Saturday at 8:30am.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Sponsored Adoptions for Military Families This Weekend!

Helen Woodward Animal Center is helping to bring the unconditional love of pets to military families just in time for Veterans Day. The Center is proud to partner with Kay Bella Cares, sponsoring the adoption fees of orphan pets for approved military families while supplies last. Helen Woodward Animal Center invites military families to meet potential new furry family members during a special adoption weekend, Saturday Nov. 8 through Tuesday, Nov. 11.

This special promotion is dedicated to bringing smiles to military heroes while also saving orphan pets in need. Helen Woodward Animal Center, recognizes the years of comfort, laughter, joy and devotion a loving pet can provide – all crucial elements to assist military members and their families whose lives have been dedicated to serving our country near and far.

ADOPTION DETAILS:

(Pay only a $35 microchip fee.) Limit one animal per household for sponsored adoption. Family must meet adoption requirements. Subject to limitations on availability. The military adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, and/or immediate family members. Please bring your photo ID and one of the following to receive the adoption discount: • Military ID •Dependent ID • Veterans ID • DD-214 and Driver’s License • NGB Form 22. Thank you for your service!

