Pet of the Week: Barbie

Barbie 956643 - photo1.jpg
San Diego Humane Society
Barbie 956643 - photo1.jpg
Barbie3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week:

Barbie (ID# 956643)
French Bulldog Mix
Female
5 Yrs
31.5 lbs
Adoption Fee: $150.00 - free Saturday for Clear the Shelters Day, when all adoption fees are waived
Pet Profile

Meet Barbie, a sweet and gentle soul who's always ready to share her affection. Known for her sweet and cuddly nature, Barbie is a joy to be around. She is fully house-trained, which makes her an excellent candidate for both apartment living and houses. Barbie is not reactive to other dogs, and loves hanging out with her sister, making her a peaceful friend at dog parks or on leisurely walks. One of her favorite activities is receiving belly rubs, a testament to her loving demeanor. She has some medical issues that may require ongoing care, but her loving nature makes every bit of effort worthwhile. Adopting Barbie means bringing home a bundle of love and a devoted friend.

Now is the perfect time to adopt as this Saturday, August 23, is Clear the Shelters Day and all adoption fees are waived!

Barbie3.jpg

Barbie is part of a bonded pair with her sister, Teresa, which means they need to be adopted together.

IMG_8992.jpg

Teresa #956644
French Bulldog Mix
Female | 5 Yrs, 2 Mths, 0 Weeks | 30.7 lbs
Adoption Fee: $150.00
Pet Profile

Meet Teresa, a sweet and mellow adult dog who has mastered the art of being the perfect house-trained companion. While she can be a bit reactive to some dogs, her gentle demeanor makes her an ideal pet for a calm household. Teresa enjoys leisurely walks and quiet evenings by your side. Adopting Teresa means giving her the loving home she deserves, where she can thrive and share her unconditional love.

You can adopt us at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/
Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

