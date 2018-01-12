Lucha Libre Taco Shop climbs into Carlsbad with new location

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Now entering North San Diego County, one of the region's heavy-weight burrito purveyors.

Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop opened its fourth San Diego location last week in Carlsbad's The Shoppes plaza, at 2525 El Camino Real. Known for its California burritos, "TJ" dogs, and homages to old-school luchador wrestling, the business is now closer to home for North County fans.

The shop also has locations in Mission Hills, North Park, and inside Petco Park.

Carlsbad's new spot is no stranger from the traditional layout of other locations. The walls are clad in portraits of wrestlers in luchador masks and a "Champion's Booth" awaits for those looking to dine in style - and with a reservation.

The restuarant first opened in Mission Hills in January 2008 by brothers Jose Luis, Maurilio, and Diego Rojano-Garcia.

Wrestling fan or not, customers climb into Lucha Libre's ring for their Surfin' Cali burritos, which includes grilled steak, shrimp, avocado, and secrete Chipotle sauce, their "TJ" dogs, hot dogs wrapped in bacon, a variety of specialty tacos, and more.

The Carlsbad location is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.