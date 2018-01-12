Target to open 'small-format' store in North Park in 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Target will open a new "small format" location in North Park later this year, the retail giant announced Thursday.

The store will open inside the former Wang's North Park restaurant, at 3029 University Avenue near Ray St., in November. This will be Target's second "small-format" location in Central San Diego, joining the existing South Park location.

Inside, the store will be designed to "provide neighboring families, students and young professionals with a quick-trip shopping experience and a carefully tailored assortment mix," Target said.

Mark Schindele, senior vice president of properties at Target, said the company has been in contact with numerous North Park organizations, including North Park Mainstreet Association, the North Park Planning Committee, and the North Community Association about the new store:

“Target’s newest San Diego small-format store in the North Park community will be customized to fit the unique character of the neighborhood and meet the needs of neighbors and visitors alike. Target has met with Councilman Chris Ward, leaders from the North Park Mainstreet Association, the North Park Planning Committee, the North Community Association and the North Park Historical Society and will continue to partner with local leaders to ensure the spirit of this community is reflected throughout the store assortment and design."

10News reached out to North Park Mainstreet Association for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Target's North Park location will employ about 50 team members, according to the company, and offer services including:

Order pickup and CVS Pharmacy services;

Free guest parking in lots and public parking at hourly rates;

A grocery selection, including produce, "grab-and-go" items, and snacks;

Men's, women's, and children's apparel;

Toys and sporting goods; and

Cosmetic supplies.

Target is trying to operate at least 130 "small-format" stores by the end of 2019. Another new Target location has been proposed for Ocean Beach and has faced strong disapproval by some residents and business owners.