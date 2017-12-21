Shake Shack opening second San Diego location in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For burger fans who have yet to visit Shake Shack's newest location at Westfield UTC, you'll soon have another option.

Shake Shack's Mission Valley spot will serve hungry San Diegans on Thursday, Dec. 21, starting at 11 a.m. at The Millennium Mission Valley (675 Camino De La Reina), a mixed-use project that includes commercial, retail, and residential space.

After Shake Shack opened its first San Diego location in October, locals know to be prepared for two things: Delicious burgers and a line of customers.

RELATED: Shake Shack's San Diego location opens at Westfield UTC

The New York burger chain is known for serving up crinkle-cut fries, burgers and shakes, hot dogs, custard concretes, and more.

San Diego's locations will also have a local edge. Like Shake Shack's UTC location, the Mission Valley stop will serve Modern Times, Pizza Port Brewing Company, and Stone Brewing Company beer. The restaurant's shakes will also be tailored for San Diego, with creations such as the Shark Attack, Pie Oh My, and Salt N' SANDiego.

The location also partners with the environmental organization "I Love A Clean San Diego," donating five percent of sales of the chain's Pie Oh My concrete to the organization.

For Mission Valley's opening, the company will give out free Shake Shack tote bags to the first 60 guests in line.

Customers in a hurry or who want to skip the line are encouraged to use Shake Shack's app to order their food for pickup.