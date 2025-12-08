San Diego choir director helps unhoused residents access housing, employment through music programs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dennis Crosby believes Mondays don't have to be the worst day of the week — especially at Voices of Our City choir rehearsals.

"A lot of people say that Mondays are the worst day of the week, and it's not that way here," said Crosby, director of operations at Voices of Our City.

The talented troupe is made up mainly of those who are unhoused, performing original songs that give them something meaningful to sing about.

"I get happiest when I see people embracing what brings them joy," Crosby said.

As director of programs and operations at the nonprofit since 2022, Crosby works with choir members to connect them to essential resources, including housing, financial assistance and employment services.

"It allows me to interact with the folks that we are providing the services to but, it also gives me a chance to find out what it is they need," Crosby said.

Many people experiencing homelessness face barriers when seeking help, according to Crosby.

"I think a lot of folks that we encounter get turned away. They get turned aside, or they feel the rush and the frustration of red tape. They need someone who can walk that path with them," he said.

Yolanda Sommer, community philanthropy manager at Voices of Our City, said Crosby provides crucial stability to program participants.

"One of the things that everyone needs is stability in their life, especially this group of people," Sommer said. "But right now, you know what to expect. You know what you're going to get, you know what the follow up is going to be and you know that you're supported."

Crosby focuses on seemingly small but important tasks that can make a significant difference.

"It's little things, right? It's paper work. It's standing in line, it's making appointments. The opportunity to do that with someone that can help them. And that can guide them and can kind of teach them the ins and outs, I think, is crucial," he said.

Beyond the choir, Crosby has helped create writing, arts and podcast programs that allow participants to express themselves artistically during their journey.

"It's providing more information about what their life is like and what they've overcome and reminding people that everyone can overcome something if they find the right place to do that," Crosby said.

For Crosby, the work is about creating an environment where people can feel comfortable during an uncomfortable time in their lives.

"We've got some folks that are dealing with some mental health challenges, some depression, anxiety, and they feel those things in the morning. By the time they get here, those things are gone. I take pride in the fact that I've been able to be a part of building an environment where that can happen for them," he said.

Crosby was chosen as the ABC 10News Leadership Award recipient for December.

