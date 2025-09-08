LEADERSHIP: San Diego car dealer uses business success to mentor youth, give back to community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — By day, Eric Tims can be found hooking customers up with a Rolls-Royce or luxury sprinter van at his car dealership, Event Motoring. But after hours, he transforms into a youth sports coach and mentor dedicated to helping the next generation succeed.

"I've been coaching baseball, I coach football and I also coach basketball," Tims said.

Tims hires students for internships at his car dealership to teach them entrepreneurship skills, using his business experience to guide young people toward brighter futures.

"I'll hire them here, show them the business. And as they get around me and hear me talk, they start changing how they are in school or what they might want to do in college," Tims said. "I think it makes them want to go harder."

His message when mentoring kids mirrors his coaching philosophy: If you commit, you can do anything.

"Sky's the limit for everyone. We all breathe the same, we all bleed the same. Sky's the limit. We just have to push, push and grind. That's what I preach, and that comes from being disciplined," Tims said.

But his giving spirit extends far beyond mentoring. Tims holds gift drives for foster children and homeless San Diegans during the holidays. He even hired a man experiencing homelessness who went on to fulfill his dream of walking across America.

"He went from being homeless to succeeding in something that he wanted to do. And that was awesome. Any age, it's never over," Tims said.

Tims also provides college scholarships to students, adding another layer to his community involvement.

All this makes him incredibly busy, and his wife says he doesn't sleep much. But for Tims, it's all worth it to build something bigger than himself.

"You always gotta give back, and don't forget where you came from," Tims said.

For his work in and around the San Diego community, Eric Tims is ABC 10News' Leadership Award winner for September. If you'd like to nominate an outstanding member of the community for the Leadership Award, fill out the form here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.