Dental hygienist offers free dental care for underserved San Diego communities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Under a canopy on a sunny day in Pacific Beach, Sarah St. John sets up her mobile dental practice, ready to see her first patient of the day.

"I love what I do," Project Allsmiles Founder Sarah St. John said. "Twenty plus years in dentistry. This is pretty much my favorite role."

It's a role she took on about a year ago when she founded Project All Smiles, a nonprofit that provides free dental care to underserved individuals and families, and connects them with permanent care. Sarah previously worked in two other states in both dentistry and public health. Noticing the barriers and the difficulties of gaining access to dental care for low-income individuals and families, she wanted to help fill that gap.

"It's been wonderful. It's kind of the same in a dental office experience as well, but I've been able to do it with people of all walks of life," St. John said.

Project Allsmiles was originally established back in 2019, but before she could start seeing patients, the COVID-19 Pandemic halted operations. In October 2024, she started seeing patients. This time, out in places like the Shoreline Community Center in Pacific Beach and safe sleeping sites. In just one year, St. John says she has seen more than 500 patients. Many have become regulars, like Lu Anne Stalmer.

"It's so expensive to go to a dentist, and to have something like this is for real for people. We need a break once in a while," Stalmer said.

It's more than just the free care that brings Stalmer back, though. Stalmer enjoys Sarah's presence and her care she takes in her work.

"Because of her personality and what she does is really good for people," Stalmer said.

Many of Sarah's returning patients have shared stories with her about what a fresh smiles do for them. Some get their teeth cleaned before job interviews, some before family events, and some just for the need. Along with the cleanings, she also helps educate her patients on the importance of oral healthcare.

"There is nothing better than the reactions that I see," St. John said. "A lot of confidence just from the minute they sit down to the minute they walk away. And the weeks following it as well".

The most impressive part is who she does this with. It's no more than a team of two on the days she works. Some days, she works alone and some days, she works with an assistant. She's looking to add more dental hygienists and assistants to the team to serve more people and have a wider reach.

"I hope to move forward and do it for a long time," St. John said.

There's no place she'd rather do it than right here in the place she calls home.

"It's the city that I love. It's the city that's given me all of my adult opportunities, my education, my family, and now, my life's work," St. John said. "So there's nothing better than San Diego, and we love you, San Diego".

Because of Sarah's contribution and dedication to the community, she is the winner of the ABC 10News Leadership Award for November.

