City Heights circus nonprofit builds community through free after-school program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A City Heights nonprofit is bringing circus arts to the neighborhood through its mission for the greater good.

The Fern Street Circus has been operating in City Heights since 2014, offering free circus training and performances to local families. The nonprofit's after-school circus program has been located at the former Central Elementary School site since 2023.

"We believe that circus can exist and operate for a greater good," said John Highkin, executive director of the nonprofit.

The organization takes a dual approach to community engagement. Highkin explained they both perform in neighborhoods with professional circus, musical and variety artists, and teach circus free of charge to local children and families.

"The foundation of it is teaching circus or performing circus, so that's kind of the key that opens the door to our connection to families," Highkin said.

For families like Marcelo Mercado's, the program has become more than just an after-school activity. Mercado, who serves as program director at Fern Street Circus, first brought her children to the program 10 years ago.

"I decided to come to Fern Street 10 years ago to bring my kids to the after school program," Mercado said. "I fell in love with the program and with the mission and the vision that they have."

"It was something welcoming, something really nice for me and my family to be part of something great," she said.

The program extends beyond circus arts training. Parents can participate in a family service program that provides additional life skills, including gardening, financial literacy and computer training. Mercado oversees these services alongside Naxiel, the organization's social work educator.

"It's getting to know the kids, getting to know their parents, getting a sense of what can help improve their lives," Highkin said.

ABC 10News and Lead San Diego selected Fern Street Circus as the Leadership Award winner for October, recognizing the organization's community impact in City Heights. If you'd like to make a nomination for the Leadership Award, follow this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.