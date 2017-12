SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- If you’re planning to have a few drinks to ring in the New Year, there are several free options for getting home safely.

AAA’s Tipsy Tow will be operating New Year’s Eve. The service will pick you up and tow your car back to your home.

The service does exclude rides for passengers and is restricted to one-way. The number to call if you plan to use the service is 1-800-400-4222. All you have to do is tell the operator “I need a tipsy tow.”

RELATED: Number of statewide DUI arrests increases sharply during 2017 holiday season

All North County Transit District services will also be free after 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Click here for the New Year’s Eve Coaster schedule.

If you’ve decided to make use of a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, below is a list of times both companies expect to be busiest:

Uber expects the busiest times on New Year’s Eve to be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. After the ball drops, business is expected to pick up between 12:30 and 3 a.m.

RELATED: Ring in 2018 at these San Diego New Year's Eve parties

Ride-sharing service Lyft is expecting rides to increase starting at 9 p.m. then again from 1 to 2 a.m.

There's also a new law in California that allows beer manufacturers to pay for, or offer a discount for your ride home. The law goes into effect on January 1.

The bill also prohibits the same manufacturers from conditioning the free or discounted rides on the purchase of alcohol.

Assembly Bill 711 was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown on September 11, 2017.