SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The number of DUI arrests has seen a sharp increase statewide and in San Diego County this holiday season.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 917 people were arrested for driving under the influence between December 22 and December 25. At this time in 2016, 621 people had been arrested for DUI.

In San Diego County, 56 people were arrested for driving under the influence between December 22 and December 25. 41 people had been arrested for DUI at this time in 2016.

Meanwhile, the number of DUI-related fatalities statewide saw a decrease. 2016 saw 36 fatalities between the above mentioned dates while 2017 saw 27 DUI-related fatalities.

In San Diego County, three people died between December 22 and December 25 this year due to DUI crashes, which matches the number of fatalities during the same period last year.

For those thinking of using a ride-sharing service New Year’s Eve, below is a list of the times expected to be busiest for various providers.

Ride-sharing service Uber says they expect the busiest times on New Year’s Eve to be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The busiest time after the ball drops is expected to be 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. Lyft’s forecast for the evening looks a bit different.

The ride-sharing service expects rides to increase starting at 9 p.m. and then again from 1 to 2 a.m.