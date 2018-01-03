Want to learn something new? Here are some San Diego classes you can take in 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It’s a new year and the perfect time to learn something new.

We’re not talking about a math class here (unless that’s what you love.) San Diego offers a number of classes to help people enjoy our great city.

If gardening is your forte, or you just like to dabble, Armstrong Garden Centers is offering a number of classes in 2018.

Rose pruning and planting - January 6 and 13

Fruit tree pruning and planting - January 6 and 13

Growing your own berries – January 27

Orchids – February 10

Gardening for beginners – February 24

If you enjoy spending time outdoors but gardening isn’t our thing, the Mission Bay Aquatic Center offers wind sailing and paddle boarding classes.

Basic sailing class – Classes start January 6

Stand-up paddling basics – Classes start January 6

Those are just a few of the options offered by the center. They also offer surfing lessons, wakeboarding, windsurfing and more. Click here for a full list of classes and times.

If learning a new language is something you’ve always wanted to do, but never found the time. The UCSD Extension program offers tons of language classes including French, Spanish, German and Portuguese. Click here for more information on the classes.

If knitting is more your style, or you'd like to learn, you're in luck! San Diego has several shops like the Needlecraft Cottage and Yarn and Thread Expressions that offer classes.

If you’re a little more adventurous, the Torrey Pines Gliderport offers paragliding lessons. This isn’t for the faint of heart. The gliderport sits 350 feet above Black’s Beach.

For more information on the lessons click here.