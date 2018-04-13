SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two San Diego County breweries were among the fastest growing craft breweries in the country in 2017, according to the Brewers Association.

Novo Brazil Brewing Co. in Chula Vista and Bay City Brewing Co. in San Diego both made the list. The list includes breweries across 25 states.

Novo was ranked as the 8th and Bay City 28th fastest-growing small breweries.

California lays claim to the speediest growth with several breweries listed, according to the association.

Median growth for the top 50 fastest-growing breweries between 2016 and 2017 was 216 percent, according to the Brewers Association. The median growth rate for those breweries was 679 barrels each.

“With 5 percent growth overall for small and independent brewers in 2017 and microbreweries and brewpubs delivering the majority of that, we wanted to spotlight some of the breweries driving that growth,” said Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association.

The list includes small, independent breweries from all over the country that produce beer at their own facilities.

IF YOU GO:

Novo Brazil Brewing Co.

901 Lane Ave #100, Chula Vista, CA 91914

Phone: (619) 869-4274

Bay City Brewing Co.

3760 Hancock St, San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 727-4926

Information from Bay City News was used in this report.