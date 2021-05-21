San Diego Symphony unveils concerts at The Rady Shell

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Symphony will begin welcoming the public to shows at its new Shell outdoor venue in August, with its inaugural season of concerts running through Nov. 14.

The symphony's opening weekend at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will be held Aug. 6-8 and welcome in the concert venue and guests with an inaugural gala and concert by music director Rafael Payare and dinner by celebrity chef Richard Blais.

The weekend will also see performances by musical theatre director Rob Fisher that showcase Broadway luminaries Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara, and Adrienne Warren; and finish with a concert from seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight with special guest Naturally 7.

In addition to the glitzy opening weekend, the venue is preparing to welcome a star-studded array of musical talents, including:

Aug. 21: Smokey Robinson

Aug. 22: Yo-Yo Ma

Aug. 31: Brian Wilson

Sept. 3: Rocketman - Live in concert

Sept. 18-19: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Live in concert

Sept. 26: Jason Mraz and San Diego Symphony

Oct. 10: Indigo Girls and San Diego Symphony

Oct. 31: “Ofrenda: A Día de los Muertos Celebration” with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar

The inaugural season will replace the symphony's Bayside Summer Nights and indoor concert series with more than 40 acts set this year, including Latin, jazz, pop, and film scores. More information on the symphony's season and tickets is available online.