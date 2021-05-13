San Diego Symphony pulls back the curtain on 'Rady Shell'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Not only does it have a new name, but it has a new look.

The San Diego Symphony is ready to pull the curtain back and unveil their newly created Rady Shell Amphitheatre at Jacobs Park, which will become home to year-round outdoor concerts and events.

Katy McDonald, chief of staff for the San Diego Symphony, says this permanent outdoor waterfront performance space has been 18 years in the making. It cost $85 million to build out of their $125 million “The Future is Here” campaign.

McDonald says its design goes hand-in-hand with the location at the Embarcadero Marina Park South.

"Our dream was to build something that matched the beauty of this place on the San Diego Bay and it has turned out to be where culture and nature will come together. And its location on the bay allows us to run a public park that is going to be filled with activities and kids and families it will be open 365 days a year," said McDonald.

The acoustics in the Rady Shell are reported to be some of the best in the country. The venue is equipped with two acoustical systems allowing the musicians to hear each other on the stage.

"It will take that sound that's created on that stage, and projects it out to the audience in surround sound," McDonald added.

The venue will be ready to open this summer. Later this month, the symphony will hold its first preview concert — which will be virtual — on May 21.