San Diego restaurant named top taco shop in US, according to Yelp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria was named Yelp’s top eatery in the U.S. to get tacos.

The restaurant on 2265 Flower Avenue in the Nestor neighborhood was ranked No. 1 on the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America” list, which was released ahead of National Taco Day (Oct. 4).

The Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria was lauded for its birria, which is generally described as a Mexican stew with a unique blend of spices.

While birria has exploded in popularity in recent years, co-owner Jose Fernandez told Yelp that his restaurant has been serving it since 2005.

With a five-star rating, many Yelpers praised the taco shop for its good service and singled out the Quesataco Extremo and Taco De Birria as the must-order items. Taco lovers, take note: Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria is open Wednesday-Sunday, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition to Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, three other San Diego-area restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100:

No. 11: De Cabeza (1043 Broadway, Chula Vista)

No. 15: Mariscos Mi Gusto Es (4425 Home Ave., San Diego)

No. 41: Tacos El Gordo (556 Broadway, Chula Vista)

Click here to view the complete Top 100 list