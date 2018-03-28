San Diego donut shop puts a twist on classic Easter treat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego donut shop is taking a classic Easter treat to a whole new level.

The Donut Bar in downtown San Diego is stuffing Cadbury eggs inside donuts. The popular donuts usually sell out around noon.

The Donut Bar has been opened since 2013 and, according to the bar’s website, more locations are coming to Chula Vista, University Town Center and Temecula.

The Donut Bar has more than 30 creations on a daily basis. As if that's not enough doughy goodness, the bar opens on Friday and Saturday nights to serve beer with donuts.

The famous donuts have been featured on the Food Network and Ellen.