SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego is full of fantastic restaurants and great food scenes and bakeries sprinkled throughout the county are no exception.

Whether you're looking for an afternoon treat or a cake for that special event there is plenty to choose from.

Below is a list of some of the best bakeries across San Diego County, according to Yelp:

Blackmarket Bakery

“If your grandmother wouldn’t bake with it, we won’t either.” What makes Blackmarket Bakery is its use of all natural and authentic ingredients.

Starry Lane Bakery

Love bread but can’t have gluten? This is the place for you! Starry Lane Bakery boasts “gluten-free bread you can just call… bread.”

85C Bakery Café

85C Bakery Cafe has a lot to offer. From a variety of bread and cakes to delicious drinks, you’re sure to find something to enjoy.

Extraordinary Desserts

The name pretty much speaks for itself. Not only do the desserts here look great, but as far as Yelp reviews are concerned, they taste fantastic too! Plus, they’ve been featured on the Food Network (which is pretty cool.)

Balboa Bakery

Balboa bakery is has a classic look and feel with lots and lots of tasty treats sure to make anyone happy.

The French Oven Bakery

The French Oven Bakery’s chef, Yves, grew up in a small French village at the base of the French Alps and is a fifth-generation baker. Not only do these treats look great, but we hear they taste even better.

Cake and the City Bakery

Cake and the City Bakery offers wedding, special occasion and custom cakes. These cakes look so delicious you may just feel guilty cutting into them (or not.)

Edelweiss Bakery

Edelweiss Bakery submerses people into an original European bakery and cake shop experience while making mouthwatering treats.

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Café

This unique bakery offers traditional artesian breads, breakfast pastries, sandwiches, locally-roasted coffee all inside an inviting café.

Sweet Revenge

Sweet Revenge offers inventive cakes for any special occasion. The bakery boasts custom designs coupled with quality ingredients.