Easter egg hunts and events around San Diego

This unique event offers a train ride with the Easter Bunny. Guests will also be offered an egg hunt with prizes and treats. Trains will take off from the Campo Depot at 750 Depot Street. The event will be held March 24, 25 and 31 at 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
This unique event is being held on March 24, 25 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free with admission and guests will enjoy exploring animal eggs, making a shark egg craft and meeting the Scuba Bunny.
A continuous egg hunt for ages 8 and under will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with pony rides, inflatables and carnival rides. The event will be held at Santee Lakes Lake 5 at 9310 Fanita Parkway.
Kids race to collect candy-filled eggs at this un event. There will also be face painting, cookie decorating, crafts and fun zones. The festival begins at 10 a.m. and goes through 1 p.m. at Poinsettia Park.
Participants will have the chance to enjoy breakfast with the Easter bunny as well as crafts, an egg hunt and goodie bags. The event begins at 9 a.m. Pre registration is required and tickets are $9-$11.
Egg hunts will be held at the Kroc Center athletic fields along with Easter bunny photos, games and candy. Tickets are $1 per person for ages 11 and under. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Belmont Park will host two Easter egg hunts on April 1. The first hunt will be on the beach from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and participants can register online. The second egg hunt will be held in the park at 1 p.m. and is free. Brunch will also be held at Draft from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.