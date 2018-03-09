Easter egg hunts and events around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Easter is just around the corner and San Diego County has a ton of indoor and outdoor events for the whole family to enjoy.

San Diego Family Magazine has compiled a list of Easter egg hunts and Easter events to get out and enjoy beginning as early as March 17.

Check out the list below:

March 17

Photos with the Easter Bunny at Seaport Village

Grab some photos with the Easter bunny and enjoy some tasty (and free) Easter treats. The event takes place March 17 through the 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Plaza Gazebo.

March 24

Pacific Southwest Railway Museum’s Bunny Train

This unique event offers a train ride with the Easter Bunny. Guests will also be offered an egg hunt with prizes and treats. Trains will take off from the Campo Depot at 750 Depot Street. The event will be held March 24, 25 and 31 at 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Birch Aquarium Spring EGGstravaganza

This unique event is being held on March 24, 25 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free with admission and guests will enjoy exploring animal eggs, making a shark egg craft and meeting the Scuba Bunny.

Free Standley Park Spring Egg Hunt

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and includes arts and crafts, egg dying and an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m.

Free egg hunt and bunny photos in Linda Vista

The event goes from 10 a.m. to noon at the Linda Vista Recreation Center located at 7064 Levant Street.

Bunny train at the Orange Empire Railway Museum

The Bunny Train takes off March 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Easter Bunny will greet children on the train while kids decorate baskets and follow a map to find eggs and goodies.

Free Spring egg hunt at the Adams Recreation Center

The egg hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 24. Those who attend are asked to bring their own baskets.

Free Easter surprise at Paseo Del Rey Church

The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 24 and will include an egg hunt, games and crafts.

Free eggs and goodies at Pacific Beach Recreation Center

The day will include egg hunts and other activities for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 25

Spring Eggstravaganza in Santee

A continuous egg hunt for ages 8 and under will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with pony rides, inflatables and carnival rides. The event will be held at Santee Lakes Lake 5 at 9310 Fanita Parkway.

Free Easter treasure hunt and Easter bunny photos San Marcos

This event is for children ages 3 to 12 and will be held on Old California Restaurant Row at 1020 San Marcos Boulevard from noon to 2 p.m. March 25.

March 31

Free children’s Spring festival and egg hunt in Salona Beach

This egg hunt is for grades 3 and under begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by games and refreshments from 10:45 until noon. The event will be held at La Colonia Park in Salona Beach.

Eggstravaganza Spring Festival in Carlsbad

Kids race to collect candy-filled eggs at this un event. There will also be face painting, cookie decorating, crafts and fun zones. The festival begins at 10 a.m. and goes through 1 p.m. at Poinsettia Park.

Free Spring egg hunt in Encinitas

This egg hunt features 20,000 eggs and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Park.

Free City of Oceanside Easter egg hunt

Oceanside’s free Easter egg hunt will also feature a magic show, fire engine display and plenty of food vendors. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free hunt for eggs at Melba Bishop Park

This free Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. at Melba Bishop Park.

La Jolla egg hunt

This event will be held at the La Jolla Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids will enjoy photos with Peter Rabbit, crafts and goodie bags.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Easter Eggstravaganza in Coronado

Participants will have the chance to enjoy breakfast with the Easter bunny as well as crafts, an egg hunt and goodie bags. The event begins at 9 a.m. Pre registration is required and tickets are $9-$11.

Salvation Army Kroc Center Easter Eggstravaganza

Egg hunts will be held at the Kroc Center athletic fields along with Easter bunny photos, games and candy. Tickets are $1 per person for ages 11 and under. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carmel Valley Spring egg hunt

This egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. at the Carmel Valley Community Park. Kids will enjoy an egg hunt, crafts, prizes, jumps and photos with the Easter bunny.

April 1

Belmont Park Easter Bash

Belmont Park will host two Easter egg hunts on April 1. The first hunt will be on the beach from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and participants can register online. The second egg hunt will be held in the park at 1 p.m. and is free. Brunch will also be held at Draft from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.