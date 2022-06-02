San Diego County Fair returns in full-scale next week

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the San Diego County Fair is returning next week, and preparations are in full swing at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Last year, the fair was scaled down.

"It was a multi-day event that celebrated the community and kind of reopening, but it wasn't anywhere near the San Diego County Fair," said Jackie Eshelby, the Director of Agriculture and Education.

This year, all of the rides and competitive exhibits are back. There are several new features for people to enjoy, including a dairy exhibit.

"At the end of each milking, you can purchase ice-cold milk, and I can tell you from Homegrown Fun, the chocolate milk cannot be beat," Eshelby said.

Carmel Dyer-Pittroff is one of the vendors for the fair. She sells Australian battered potatoes.

"They're served with ranch dressing, cheese sauce, bacon, chipotle," Dyer-Pittroff said.

Dyer-Pittroff said she's just as excited to reunite with other vendors as she is for the boost in business.

"I'm really happy to be seeing the people we haven't seen for the past two years and glad for everyone that they can be out here working again," Dyer-Pittroff said.

This year's fair theme is "Heroes Reunite," which was initially planned for 2020.

But Eshelby said the theme is more fitting now than ever before.

"We are all heroes at the end of the day. What we've all been through this past year and having to pivot at home, with your children and the classroom," Eshelby said.

This year, tickets and parking passes must be purchased online at SDFair.com.