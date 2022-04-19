San Diego County Fair to return with rides, games after deal is reached

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Fair will return this summer with rides, games, and food after an agreement was reached Monday between fair organizers and vendors.

Earlier this month, the 22nd District Agricultural Association (TDAA), which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds and San Diego County Fair, is being sued by Talley Amusements, one of two companies that bid on a multi-million-dollar, five-year contract to operate the Fair's midway.

Talley Amusements claimed TDAA rigged the scoring on bids and ended up awarding another company -- Ray Cammack Shows (RCS) -- the contract.

On April 5, Judge Kenneth Medel issued an injunction blocking the contract awarded to RCS, saying that there was evidence of favoritism and fraud. Medel explained he could not allow the request for a stay because the court cannot allow the same corruption to continue year after year, and he said it's about the public's interest in the integrity of the Fairgrounds and emphasized his court was committed to seeing the fair go on.

After lengthy discussions over the weekend in front of San Diego Superior Court Judge F. Ronald Frazier, an agreement was reached between DAA, RCS, and Tally Amusements to allow a full midway.

Under the terms of the resolution, TDAA will put on an independent midway that will allow different companies with rides, not just one. They will continue discussions over the layout plan over the next week.

The DAA and Talley Amusements have also agreed to stop ongoing litigation until after the fair concludes for the season.

"The 22nd DAA is pleased to have reached this agreement and looks forward to hosting the much-anticipated return of the San Diego County Fair, where "Heroes Re-Unite" June 8 through July 4."