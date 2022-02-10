Full-scale version of San Diego County Fair coming this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Fair will return to its full-scale look and feel this summer.

Smaller versions of the fair have been held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a drop in attendance.

The San Diego Business Journal reported the fair the 2020 edition of the fair will run June 8-July 4, with the theme being “Heroes ReUnite!”

The celebration of superheroes will have a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own superpowers.