Watch
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Full-scale version of San Diego County Fair coming this summer

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
FILE
san diego county fair scene
Posted at 11:05 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 14:05:10-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Fair will return to its full-scale look and feel this summer.

Smaller versions of the fair have been held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a drop in attendance.

The San Diego Business Journal reported the fair the 2020 edition of the fair will run June 8-July 4, with the theme being “Heroes ReUnite!”

The celebration of superheroes will have a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own superpowers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER