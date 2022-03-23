HEROES REUNITE: San Diego County Fair releases 2022 concert lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following an extensive pandemic, the San Diego County Fair is returning to its full-scale look in Summer 2022 and now, they have released a "power-packed" lineup for this year's concert series.

The theme is "Heroes Reunite!" and the fair starts on Wednesday, June 8, and ends on the Fourth of July. Considering the superhero theme, there will be a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own superpowers.

On Opening Day, Wednesdays & Thursdays, and Sundays, the fair will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Fridays & Saturdays, the fair will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during June.

Just posted the power-packed Toyota Summer Concert Series @sdfair this summer! Get the best seats on the house when tickets go on sale Saturday, April 2. #sdfairhttps://t.co/Neg1lFeSQN pic.twitter.com/s4ZdZFptc5 — San Diego County Fair (#sdfair) (@SDFair) March 23, 2022

The lineup consists of Jason Derulo, Prince Royce, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, For King & Country, Chris Young, Ramón Ayala, Nate Bargatze with Leanne Morgan, Goo Goo Dolls, Sam Hunt, John Fogerty, La Adictiva, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, and Enanitos Verdes.

San Diego County Fair officials say they have lowered admission prices. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Adults tickets (age 13-61) will be $15, Senior tickers (age 62+) will be $12, and Youth tickets (age 6-12) will be $12.

On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Monday (July 4), Adult tickets will be $20, Senior tickets will be $17, and Youth tickets will be $17.

Kids 12 and younger are FREE every Friday, and children five and younger are FREE every day.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, April 2.