Local farm program that fed thousands faces uncertain future after federal cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A federally funded program has helped distribute more than 720,000 pounds of fresh, locally grown produce to families in need throughout San Diego County. However, with federal funding set to expire in February, local food banks are scrambling to keep these vital partnerships with area farmers alive.

Feeding San Diego, one of the local food banks that receives this federal money, has partnered with more than 40 local farms through the program. The initiative not only helps feed families experiencing food insecurity but also supports local growers by providing them with a consistent buyer for their fresh produce.

Byron Nkhoma, owner of Hukama Produce in Ramona, has been working in partnership with Feeding San Diego for about a year and a half. Originally from Zimbabwe, Nkhoma named his farm using a Shona word that means "relationships."

"Our partnership with Feeding San Diego has been one to dream for, I should say," Nkhoma said.

Nkhoma grows a variety of lettuce, zucchini, and squash as part of the federal program that provides funds for food banks across the country to purchase from local farms.

"It's such a privilege for us to actually know that families in need can also access our food," Nkhoma said.

The federal government canceled funding for the program earlier this year, leaving farmers like Nkhoma uncertain about their future.

"It is very difficult to survive in the reds, and so we don't know if we will survive. That is the scary part," Nkhoma said.

Despite the cuts, Feeding San Diego is creating its own local food purchasing program to continue the relationships already built with local farms. While the food distributed through this program represents only about 1.8% of total pounds they distribute each month, the impact extends far beyond those numbers.

"It might look like a drop in the bucket, but the benefit that this program has in the local community and for the local economy is huge," said Jessica Schultz, director of supply chain at Feeding San Diego.

The partnership with Feeding San Diego as a consistent buyer has helped fuel Nkhoma's business growth. Schultz says the organization has seen similar positive impacts with other farmers in the program, noting how farmers have been able to invest in new fruit trees, equipment, and tools that help extend their growing seasons.

The program has also helped farmers develop business skills like managing delivery schedules, forecasting crop schedules, invoicing, and working with larger customers.

For Feeding San Diego, buying local costs about 10 times as much as the organization typically spends on other food, so the organization needs community support to continue funding their new local purchasing program. This funding will allow growers like Nkhoma to continue harvesting crops to feed families in need while keeping their businesses viable.

"When you talk about food security, we are also talking about the survival of the small farms. We are pretty small, but I mean we make a difference," Nkhoma said.

In positive news for the program, the Prebys Foundation announced a $1.5 million investment awarded to Feeding San Diego a few weeks ago. Feeding San Diego says that funding is expected to allow them to continue purchasing from local farms for at least another year.

